Sharon Jensen

Sharon L. Jensen, 78, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died suddenly Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. at her residence.
Sharon was born April 6, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Marten) Bunkelman.
On Oct. 14, 1961, Sharon married Harold Jensen at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church.
Sharon was an executive secretary for Mason Shoe for over 40 years.
Sharon loved the Green Bay Packers, the casino, wintering in Florida with her good friend, John and loved spoiling the grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by two daughters, Julie (Steven) Stewart of Eden Prairie, Minn. and Jackie (Troy) Miller of Bismarck, N.D.; two brothers, Gary (Vicki) Bunkelman and Dan (Sharon) Bunkelman both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Janice Bryn of Chippewa Falls and Diane (Bob) Stewart of Eau Claire; and two grandsons, Trenten and Brennen Miller.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, until the time of services at 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
