Sharon L. Makare, passed away January 8, 2022, at Aspirus Medford Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Woodstock, IL on February 18, 1950, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Damitz) Graumann. Sharon married Michael Makare October 6, 1972, who preceded her in death in 1981. During her life she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her pets, crocheting, crafting and gardening. She retired in 2016 from TTM in Chippewa Falls and felt the most pride by assisting other people around her and lending a hand wherever she could.

Sharon is survived by her two children: Catrina (Kevin) Semanko and Bradley (Alex) Lund and grandchildren: Faith, Jaret, Colten and Dawsen. She was preceded in death by sister Juanita Weber and brother John Graumann.

A special thanks to the staff at Aspirus Stanley and Medford hospital staff for the gentle and attentive care given to our mother. In honor of her memory and her final wishes, no funeral services will be held. Rest in peace dear Mom/Grandma Sharon.

