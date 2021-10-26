Sharon M. Hawkins, 77, of Wheaton, died peacefully Friday, October 22, 2021, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Sharon was born on April 19, 1944, to Gus and Frances (Cameron) Krueger in Elk Mound, WI. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1962. Sharon married Joseph Hawkins on May 10, 1963, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Together they raised four boys on their family farm.

Sharon was very active with Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, serving the church in many ways. She spent many summers working at the Northern WI State Fair. Sharon was a member and leader with the Chippewa County 4-H. She enjoyed baking and providing for her family. Traveling, camping & fishing were hobbies she enjoyed with her family. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her sons: Doug (Karin), Dale (Michele), Don (Tammy), and Dennis (Ericka), all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Drew (Samantha Jordan), Deidra, Courtney (Jereme) Berry, Wyatt (Taylor Mikloczak), Walker, Sierra (Tyler Wolfe), Cheyanne, Cody, and Cade; and great-grandchildren: Grace, Braxtyn, Zayn, Waylon, and Winona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; brother in infancy, Donald; sister, Janice; and daughter-in-law, Sara.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Road M, Elk Mound WI, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Rev. Hal Schroetter will be officiating. The interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

