BARNES/TOMAH — Sharron Lee Marten, 79, of Barnes, formerly of Tomah, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, Wis. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Hwy. A, Tomah. Pastor Bob Gerke will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. She will be laid to rest at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
