Shauna Maria Ludvigsen

Shauna was born on February 16, 1982 in Rice Lake, WI to her father Jeff Lehman and her mother, Karen Lehman. She grew up in Park Falls, WI and loved playing volleyball and had a knack for music and being able to catch on to almost any instrument. She enjoyed spending summers with her grandparents down by Lake Holcombe. On August 25, 2007, she was married to Jeffrey Ludvigsen of Sheldon on the 9th green at Entwood Golf course, thy same golf course where they met. Shauna enjoyed being with family and friends especially in the outdoors. Her love for pure nature was obvious by her love for camping, gardening, golfing, taking the atv’s and side by sides down the trails and traveling to new places. She loved to travel to the beach to just spending time along the Jump River with family and friends. She loved sports, especially volleyball, where she coached high school volleyball coach and always cheered for the Badgers in every sport. She loved to collect family pictures, necklaces, and family trees. She loved to cook for others especially the family she loved, her husband Jeff and their three wonderful kids Adrian, John and Laura.