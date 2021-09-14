CHIPPEWA FALLS—Shirley A. Bowe, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a brief battle with ovarian cancer at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of Heartland Hospice.

She was born November 23, 1932 in Tilden, the daughter of Clarence and Philomena “Minnie” (Bowe) Goettl. She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from McDonell High School in 1950.

On May 1, 1951, Shirley married Clayton Bowe at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. They farmed in Tilden until retirement in 1989.

Shirley’s joys in life were hosting family gatherings, decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, volunteering at St. Peter’s Church, and preparing meals for Agnes’ Table and Sojourner House. She loved her routine of attending Saturday night Mass and Sunday morning cards with her good friend, Betty, which they played for over 25 years.

Over the years she cooked for many weddings, anniversaries, funerals, and Tilden Lions Club events. Countless gallons of potato salad were prepared in Shirley’s kitchen. She gave her kids strict orders that her potato salad was not to be mentioned in her obituary (but sometimes kids don’t listen to their parents).