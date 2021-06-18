Shirley J. Pressler

She was exceptional at her seamstress and dressmaking skills of which numerous brides were outfitted with some amazing and detailed wedding gowns. Shirley was well known for her yeast bread baking and candy making especially at the holidays and would often make her favorite peanut brittle which would be packaged for the annual church Christmas Programs and handed out for all who attended. Although her main teaching degree was in Home Economics, she found herself involved in work related to serving others. Teacher, housewife, church choir member, early childhood Sunday School educator and leader. Shirley’s fondest work and memories will always be her career with then Midelfort Clinic (now Mayo Health) as an Internal Medicine Dept. receptionist and mailroom clerk from which she retired in the fall of 1998. Shirley will be greatly missed by all of her children and their families, but she is now reunited with her husband David whom she was married 54 years.