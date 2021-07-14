Stanley Edward Tatroe, 50, of Cameron died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home. He was born January 14, 1971, in Medford, WI to Larry and Zelda (Sleck) Tatroe, was raised in Chippewa Falls, and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1989. He earned his Associates’s Degree in Business Administration from CVTC. He was married in Cameron, WI on February 8, 2020, to Milissa Tripp. Stan managed KFC in Rice Lake for nearly 30 years before purchasing Kids Korner Pizza in Rice Lake. In his spare time, Stan loved to ride his Harley-Davidson, hunt, ride snowmobile, camp, watch the Packers, play on his tractor, create smoked masterpieces on the grill and spend quality time with friends at the Midway.