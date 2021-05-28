Stephanie Rae "Sweet Pea" Schemenauer (nee Bogus)

Stephanie Rae “Sweet Pea” Schemenauer (Bogus) of Branch, MI passed away on Sunday May 23, 2021 unexpectedly.
Stephanie was born in Ludington, MI on august 28, 1981 to parents Robin Bogus (Matson) and Chris Bogus. Stephanie was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, TX. Stephanie was very active in and after school. She had a beautiful voice, was chosen for the all-state choir in her junior high years. She played trumpet in the concert and marching band. She played volleyball, basketball, ran track and enjoyed playing co-ed softball. When she was unable to play sports, she channeled her love of sports thru Athletic Training.
Stephanie was a member of the Local Pipeliners Union 798 out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. During her 14-year pipeline career she met and married the love of her life, best friend, Laramie Schemenauer. They were united in marriage on March 17, 2014. Stephanie enjoyed many activities during life. Spending time with both family and extended pipeline family, taking family walks, tubing the river, golfing, baking and cooking, campfires, crocheting, games and doing arts and crafts.
Her door was always open and she was always just a phone call away. Stephanie never met a stranger, was always sharing her smile and had great love and compassion for all.
She was preceded in death by grandparents: Dick and Paulette Matson; grandmother: Barbara Hinds; uncle Garth Matson; and aunt Jeanette Bogus.
Stephanie is survived by her loving husband Laramie Schemenauer; children: Scarlette Covey (shared with former spouse Randall Covey), Carson (with Laramie’s former spouse Katie Schemenauer), Lilly, and Lilah Schemenauer; parents Robin (Jimmy) Bogus/Strange and Chris Bogus; sisters: April Bogus and Samantha Bogus; mother-in-law: LaVonne (Garret) Schemenauer; father-in-law Larry (Barb) Schemenauer; sisters-in-law Laurie (John Sikora) Schemenauer and Larissa (Chad) Wilson; brother-in-law Landon Schemenauer; grandparents Duane (Joyce) Bogus; aunts and uncles: Theresa (Joe) Negele; Todd (Jill) Matson, Jimmy Hughes, John Bogus, Joe (JoAnn) Bogus, Todd Bogus, Jim (Betty) Bogus, Theresa Bogus, Becky Bogus and Leona Bogus. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Funeral Service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy Altoona, WI, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to time of service.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.