Stephanie Rae "Sweet Pea" Schemenauer (nee Bogus)

Stephanie Rae “Sweet Pea” Schemenauer (Bogus) of Branch, MI passed away on Sunday May 23, 2021 unexpectedly.

Stephanie was born in Ludington, MI on august 28, 1981 to parents Robin Bogus (Matson) and Chris Bogus. Stephanie was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, TX. Stephanie was very active in and after school. She had a beautiful voice, was chosen for the all-state choir in her junior high years. She played trumpet in the concert and marching band. She played volleyball, basketball, ran track and enjoyed playing co-ed softball. When she was unable to play sports, she channeled her love of sports thru Athletic Training.

Stephanie was a member of the Local Pipeliners Union 798 out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. During her 14-year pipeline career she met and married the love of her life, best friend, Laramie Schemenauer. They were united in marriage on March 17, 2014. Stephanie enjoyed many activities during life. Spending time with both family and extended pipeline family, taking family walks, tubing the river, golfing, baking and cooking, campfires, crocheting, games and doing arts and crafts.

Her door was always open and she was always just a phone call away. Stephanie never met a stranger, was always sharing her smile and had great love and compassion for all.