CHIPPEWA FALLS—Steven M. Lauer, 63, passed away peacefully at his Chippewa Falls home on Tuesday, March 2, 2022 in the loving arms of his children and wife of over 40 years.

Steve was born September 8, 1958 in Green Bay, the son of Harold and Gloria (Hopfensperger) Lauer.

On August 29, 1981, Steve married Debra Yohnk at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Steve will be remembered for his hard work, love of the outdoors and his generosity. Steve is known for his entrepreneurship and businesses, including the creation of his world-wide firearm finishing products he brought to market in the firearm industry. He also owned Lauer Paint and Drywall, Lauer Custom Weaponry, DuraCoat Firearm Finishes and was also co-owner of Southwind Construction. Steve’s business legacy will continue with his daughter, business partners and dedicated employees who have always been considered part of our Lauer family.

Steve is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Amy (Adam) Potaczek; with grandsons: Gunnar and Gage; and son, Michael (Molly) Lauer; with grandsons: Rory and Milo; and his father, Harold.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

A special gratitude to St. Joseph’s Hospice team for their expertise and support during Steve’s journey.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

