Steven R. Ducommun

  0
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Steven R. Ducommun passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary; two children: Daniel (Holly) Ducommun and Jenifer Ducommun both of Chippewa Falls; and five wonderful grandchildren: Breannin, Isaac, Hope, Allie and Ashley.

There will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Weekend at Bernie’s in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

