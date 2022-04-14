CHIPPEWA FALLS — Steven R. Ducommun passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary; two children: Daniel (Holly) Ducommun and Jenifer Ducommun both of Chippewa Falls; and five wonderful grandchildren: Breannin, Isaac, Hope, Allie and Ashley.
There will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Weekend at Bernie’s in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
