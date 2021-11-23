CHIPPEWA FALLS - Terri L. Heuer, 62, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully due to COPD, M.S. and COVID, at HSHS Sacred Herat Hospital in Eau Claire on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Terri was born on September 18, 1959, in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1978. She worked as a secretary for the Chippewa Falls school system until she moved to Holmen, Wisconsin. She moved back to Chippewa when she was not able to work anymore. Terri enjoyed making tie fleece quilts, making them for all of her nieces and nephews. The family Christmas exchange was an event she looked forward to each year. She was a kind, caring and loving person that will be missed by all who knew her.

Terri is survived by her mother, Vivian Mercier; child, Jamie Ivanov; grandchildren: Ava Stephens, Briar Stephens, and Leora Ivanov; sisters: Cheri McHugh and Bobbi (Ken) Sarauer; brother, Jim (Cathie) Mercier; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, and nephew, Jeff Mercier.

The funeral service will be at 1 pm, Monday, November 29, 2021 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Karen Behling will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family that will be donated to a charity dear to Terri’s heart.

If you are attending the service, masks are required.

The family would like to thank, Chippewa Falls EMS, Sacred Heart Hospital, Oakwood Villa Nursing Home, Visiting Angels, Inclusa, and everyone else who helped Terri over the years.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.