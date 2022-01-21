Terri L. LaVelle, 55, of Chippewa Falls, died suddenly on Monday, January 3, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Terri was born June 15, 1966 in Fresno, CA, the daughter of James and Diane (Bruhn) Martinek. She worked for Minnesota Wire for many years.

On October 11, 2019, Terri married Bernard LaVelle in Chippewa Falls.

Terri is survived by her loving husband, Bernie; son, Zachary Moulton; granddaughter, Amelia Moulton; step-children: Chelsey (Tyler Salter) LaVelle of Eau Claire and Tanner LaVelle of Chippewa Falls; step-grandchildren: Aubree Wiethaup and Averie Morrison; her mother-in-law, Nancy (Ford) LaVelle of Chippewa Falls; brother and sister-in-law: Dan and Julie (Vavra) LaVelle and sister and brother-in-law: Jimette and Scott Kinderman all of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews: Justin (Andrea Palas) LaVelle of Mosinee, Tyler (Kim Jablonski) Kinderman of Bloomington, MN, Tory Kinderman of Minneapolis, MN, Jamie LaVelle and Mitchell LaVelle both of Chippewa Falls, Diana (Nate) Kalepp of Altoona and Dena (Brian) Behm of Caryville; great nieces and nephews: Izayah, Lillyonna and Kayden LaVelle of Mosinee, Kasen and Willa Kalepp of Altoona and Jacob, Brielle, Logan and Breckin Poeschel of Caryville; her mother, Diane (Bruce) Heuer; brothers: Kevin and Randy (Stephanie) Martinek; sisters: Angela (Ralph) Vaught and Lee Martinek; nephews: Nicholas Thompson and Grayson Martinek; nieces: Heather Shafer and Brianna Martinek; and great nieces and nephews: Grace, Shelby, Emma and Grant.

Terri was preceded in death by her father, James Martinek; her father-in-law, James B. LaVelle; her grandparents: Clarence and Hazel Bruhn and Ludvik and Myrtle Martinek; and niece, Jessica Kinderman.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.

A Celebration of life service will be held in the spring of 2022.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

