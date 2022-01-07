Terri L. LaVelle

Terri is survived by her loving husband, Bernie; son, Zachary Moulton; granddaughter, Amelia Moulton; step-children: Chelsey (Tyler Salter) LaVelle of Eau Claire and Tanner LaVelle of Chippewa Falls; step-grandchildren: Aubree Wiethaup and Averie Morrison; her mother-in-law, Nancy (Ford) LaVelle of Chippewa Falls; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Julie (Vavra) LaVelle and sister and brother-in-law, Jimette and Scott Kinderman, all of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews: Justin (Andrea Palas) LaVelle of Mosinee, Tyler (Kim Jablonski) Kinderman of Bloomington, MN, Tory Kinderman of Minneapolis, MN, Jamie LaVelle and Mitchell LaVelle both of Chippewa Falls, Diana (Nate) Kalepp of Altoona and Dena (Brian) Behm of Caryville; great nieces and nephews: Izayah, Lillyonna and Kayden LaVelle of Mosinee, Kasen and Willa Kalepp of Altoona and Jacob, Brielle, Logan and Breckin Poeschel of Caryville; her mother, Diane (Bruce) Heuer; brothers: Kevin and Randy (Stephanie) Martinek; sisters: Angela (Ralph) Vaught and Lee Martinek; nephews: Nicholas Thompson and Grayson Martinek; nieces: Heather Shafer and Brianna Martinek; and great nieces and nephews: Grace, Shelby, Emma and Grant.