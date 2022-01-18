CHIPPEWA FALLS—Terry L. Michels, 47, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Terry was born on June 12, 1974, to Thomas and Goldene (Priem) Beighley in Eau Claire. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1992. Terry was united in marriage to Jeff Michels on July 25, 1998 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

Terry was someone who always lit up the room with her contagious personality. Her fearless, selfless, spunky attitude was unmistakable and was incredible to be around. Family always came first. Oliver, her son, was top priority in everything she did. Terry had a steadfast, strong, determined personality and was intimidated by no one. Her passion for paying attention to the small details touched many people’s lives... she will sincerely be missed.

Terry is survived by her loving husband of 23, Jeff of Chippewa Falls; son, Oliver (Gina Roznak) of Chippewa Falls; mother, Goldene Beighley of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Tammy (Jeff) Lubahn of Marathon, WI, and Thomasena Beighley (Shelly King) of Chippewa Falls; brother, Thomas Beighley (Shaina Koskovich) of Chippewa Falls; father and mother-in-law, Jerome and Pat Michels, of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Scot (Sara) Michels of Chippewa Falls; Nieces and Nephews, Austin and Avery Michels, Greyson, Aubree Lee, Tennessee, and Ava Beighley-King; along with numerous loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Beighley; and grandparents, Peter Sr. and Lila Priem and Theron and Cora Beighley.

The visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Aaron Sturgis and Rev. Ken Schmidt will be officiating. The interment will be in Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, WI.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.