Theresa Mae Spehle

Theresa was born on Memorial Day, May 30, 1934 to Ida (Windsor) and Alvin Sippel. She loved to tell the story that the only Memorial Day service her mother ever missed was the day she was born.

Theresa was raised on the family farm, attended Gower School, and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School. Theresa worked at the candy factory in Chippewa Falls. Later she worked at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire, where she met the love of her life, John Spehle. Theresa and John eloped to Stillwater, Minnesota, on May 17, 1957.

Theresa proudly lived in the Town of Hallie all her life. She was a lifetime member of the Lake Hallie United Methodist church. She enjoyed various gatherings at her church; from her faithful Sunday attendance in the same pew, to the sewing group, crafting group, ladies’ aid, serving church dinners; however she could be of service. Theresa was an accomplished seamstress, making many dresses for her girls when they were young. She also had a hand in making several quilts for family and friends. Theresa loved her weekly shopping trips with her sister, Lorraine; a “good” meal out at a restaurant; fishing trips with John; and singing old hymns. She always thoroughly enjoyed a family gathering, especially a family picnic at Irvine Park!