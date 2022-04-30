POOLER, Ga — Thomas Stanley Radunzel, 67, passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Pooler, Georgia.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Radunzel; and children: McKenna Jaynes (Travis), and Kalen Radunzel; grandchildren: Atle Radunzel, Gemma, Jericho, and Hugh Jaynes; three brothers; two sisters; many nieces; nephews; and fur-babies: Rayna and Finn. He and Rayna were volunteers with Coastal Therapy Dogs.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to The Coastal Pet Rescue at 7430 Thomas Ave., Savannah, GA 31406 or coastalpetrescue.org.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes West Chatham Chapel, 901 W. Hwy 80, Pooler, GA 31322 912-748-2444.