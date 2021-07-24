Thomas (Teddy) Louis Petska, age 69, of Altoona passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Eau Claire. He was born June 22, 1952 to Russell and Ethel (Reim) Petska and graduated from Bloomer High School. Tom was employed by Spectrum Industries for 33 years until his retirement in 2017. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed softball, bowling, and golf. He was also a huge Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.

Tom married Carol (Cardinal) on May 29, 1993. They enjoyed traveling, family cookouts, and cheering on their grandkids in sports.

Tom is survived by his wife, Carol, children Kristy (Sam) Martin, Scott (Jennifer) Sneen, and Stacey (Greg) Bowe, grandchildren Brittany (Chase) Stoffel, Sean Martin, Ashley and Scotty Sneen, and Payton and Makenna Schreiner. He is also survived by his mother, Ethel Petska, brother Kenny (Brenda Wessen) Petska, and sister Judy (Roger) Heidtke. He is further survived by extended family, many friends, and his dog Brewer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Petska, sister-in-law, Kathy Petska, father- and mother-in-law Bill and Eileen Cardinal, and granddaughter Brookelyn Bowe.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.