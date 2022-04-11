CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Timothy “Tim” Leis, 61, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, surrounded by family and under the loving care of his daughter, Elizabeth, at his home following a 16-month battle with cancer.

Tim was born March 2, 1961, in Rochester, Minn., to Francis and Joan (Karis) Leis. He grew up in Chippewa Falls.

He was a graduate of McDonell Central High School in 1979 and received a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology, Teaching, and Coaching from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Following his graduation from UW-Eau Claire, Tim was the Program Director of the Chippewa Family YMCA for 10 years and then began his 25-year teaching career with the Chippewa Falls School District, retiring in 2018. He spent a majority of his teaching career as a Specially Designed Physical Education Teacher working with Special Education students throughout the school district. Following his retirement, he additionally worked for Project Search with CESA 10 to support students on their path to employment with area businesses.

Tim met his soulmate, Carrie Iannone, in Chippewa Falls and they married in 1988. In 1989 they had their daughter, Elizabeth, and then in 1992 their son, Matthew. Tim and Carrie were very involved with numerous organizations that supported the Chippewa Falls community. This was an important quality that they instilled in their children, to give back to the communities that they are living in. Tim was never afraid to express his true pride in his children’s accomplishments. Tim and Carrie were very fortunate to represent their community as the 2009 Festmeister and Festmeister in the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest.

After Tim’s successful athletic career at McDonell and with UW-Eau Claire’s football program, he fulfilled his passion for athletics by coaching. He coached for various athletic programs with the Chippewa Falls School District. His coaching career included: 20 years as an assistant coach for the Chippewa Falls High School football program, JV coach for the girls basketball program, longtime coach for the track & field team at the Chippewa Falls Middle School. Following his retirement from teaching, he continued his stewardship of coaching at the Chippewa Falls Middle School with the football and basketball programs. Prior to his coaching career, Tim was also a sports official for the WIAA and area youth organizations. Even with this experience as an official, as a coach he was never afraid to question what was called on a field or court in support of his players. Tim always promoted to all his players, colleagues, family, and friends that having fun while working hard in your passions in life was the most important.

He had many other passions as well in life. Tim was an avid supporter of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company. This passion led him to bartending at the Leinie Lodge, where he was able to share his love for his community and its hometown produced products with the masses. He regularly hosted many family and friends at his very own Leinie Lodge, proudly displaying his extensive collection of memorabilia from the brewery’s history at his home. Appropriately named Tim’s Bar, located 0.6 miles away from the brewery and established in 1991. When Tim was asked what his favorite beer was, he would say, “I am a purist, nothing beats a Leinie’s Original.” Tim was fondly referred to by many in the school district as Doppler Tim. Weather and meteorology was an interest of his. He became a certified Weather Observer for the CoCoRaHS. Especially after retirement, Tim always strived to celebrate his and Carrie’s birthdays on a beach. They were able to share those memories with many friends and family. The family was very fortunate to spend Tim’s last birthday together on the beach in South Carolina.

Tim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carrie; children: Elizabeth (Kyle) Kuchenbecker of Eau Claire and Matthew (Margie) Leis of Phoenix, Ariz.; three sisters: Cathy (Mike) Bass of Nancy, Ky., Donna (Rick) Hepfler of Chetek and Beth (John) Bauer of Durand; two brothers: Daniel (Kay) Leis and Joel Leis, both of Chippewa Falls; one sister-in-law, Connie Iannone of Bloomer; nieces and nephews: Eric Hepfler, Jessica (Nick) Hatzinger, Jacob, Travis and Janessa Bauer, Desiree Gavin, Dakota Leis, Nicole (Anthony) Flamang-Moyer, Brian, Jeffrey and Jarrett Flamang.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary (Leis) Flamang; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Smith; father in-law, Bud Smith; brother-in-law, Christopher Iannone.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Prevea Cancer Center at Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care of Tim.

On Sunday April 24, a Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge 124 E Elm St. Chippewa Falls, Wis. A brief prayer service and final toast will begin at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in support of The Tim Leis Family Youth Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County P.O. Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Family and friends can express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

Horan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.