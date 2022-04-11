CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Tommy “Tom” Osgood, 72, of Rock Creek died Friday, April 8, 2022, at his daughter’s residence with his family by his side.

Tom was born September 28, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Fred and Fernetta (Taylor) Osgood.

Tom was a truck driver for Wausau Supply and Max Phillips & Sons.

Tom loved his grandchildren, his tractors, and auctions. He was very humble and kind. Tom had a heart of gold — he exemplified what being a good person was! He always had time for everyone, he always wanted to know how you were doing, he’d listen to worries and help you if he could … The content of his character sets the bar high for others to follow.

Tom is survived by one son, Tod (Dawn) Brunner of Mondovi; three daughters: Michele (Matt) Guenterberg and Penny Flaskrud, both of Horicon, and Jolene (Dewey) Hermann of Chippewa Falls; four brothers: Ray of Chetek, Fred of Eau Claire, Dave (Sue) of Owen and Bob (Colette) of Pittsville; two sisters: Hattie (Phil) Berman of Eau Claire and Mary (Allen) Ladwig of Marshfield; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Osgood; one sister, Mabel Flick; and four grandchildren: Mitchell and Kevin Brunner, Kalia and Konnor Flaskrud.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, April 13, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the town of Tilden.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.