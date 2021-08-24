Tricia Marie Chapek (nee Kure)

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a beautiful soul. Tricia’s wings fluttered and she flew skyward on her new transition to the next life. Taken from us on August 15, 2021, Tricia was a Wife, Mother, Sister, Friend, and the largest of hearts for those animals that needed rescuing. Tricia lived her life a free spirit. Loving life, her family, friends, and the animals around her. She saw beauty in the forest and hills that she walked daily. Her love of drawing and her art showed us what a talented person she was.
Tricia was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on November 23, 1984. The beloved daughter of Rudolph John Kure (Deceased) and Karen Marie Jason. Growing up with so many cousins and friends, Tricia was never without someone to play with. She enjoyed her younger years living in Oak Creek Wisconsin and finally moved with her dad to Cadott, Wisconsin to start the next chapter of her life. She met and fell in love and then married the love of her life, Toby Chapek who together they soon became a family with two loving children Carson and Everly, as her journey continues, she found her joy in rescuing and rehoming displaced and neglected dogs. Tricia would enjoy her long walks and outdoor adventures with the dogs and kids in tow walking through the paths and trails in the surrounding parks. Tricia had a love for adventure and would be the first one to say lets go camping! Lets travel! Let’s go…! Her longing for adventure at every corner took her on many fun trips with family and friends. Tricia is preceded by her loving father, Rudolph John Kure who she took his passing very hard and never was able to overcome her grief.
She is survived by her Husband, Toby Chapek, her two beautiful children: Carson and Everly; her mother, Karen Jason, Father and Mother in Law, Robert and Darlys Chapek, Her sister Angela Clabaugh (Brad); brothers: Joshua, Brandon and Tyler; brother-in-law Ronald Chapek; sisters-in-law: Jennifer Chapek and Jodi Chapek. Her beloved dog Diablo. Her niece and nephew Carter and Chloe, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and the endless supply of best friends throughout her life. She leaves behind her loving memories of the spirited women who saw the good in all those she met. A beautiful soul who’s wings fluttered and flew skyward. Touching our lives, touching our hearts, and touching the sky. She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings. Fly high with the angels dear Tricia, we will see you someday.
A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Tricia’s life will be held at the Lions Club Pavilion-Riverview Park (East Side) State Hwy 27 Cadott, WI. on August 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to one of Tricia’s passions. Tricia volunteered with Last Paws Rescue, a nonprofit organization that rescues dogs and rehomes them. Tricia was a huge animal lover and would open her home to the many who have passed through. Please send a donation in loving memory of Tricia to Last Paws Rescue 2105 Hollister Ave, Tomah WI 54660 or better yet… adopt one
Arrangements by the Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.