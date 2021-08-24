Tricia Marie Chapek (nee Kure)

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a beautiful soul. Tricia’s wings fluttered and she flew skyward on her new transition to the next life. Taken from us on August 15, 2021, Tricia was a Wife, Mother, Sister, Friend, and the largest of hearts for those animals that needed rescuing. Tricia lived her life a free spirit. Loving life, her family, friends, and the animals around her. She saw beauty in the forest and hills that she walked daily. Her love of drawing and her art showed us what a talented person she was.

Tricia was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on November 23, 1984. The beloved daughter of Rudolph John Kure (Deceased) and Karen Marie Jason. Growing up with so many cousins and friends, Tricia was never without someone to play with. She enjoyed her younger years living in Oak Creek Wisconsin and finally moved with her dad to Cadott, Wisconsin to start the next chapter of her life. She met and fell in love and then married the love of her life, Toby Chapek who together they soon became a family with two loving children Carson and Everly, as her journey continues, she found her joy in rescuing and rehoming displaced and neglected dogs. Tricia would enjoy her long walks and outdoor adventures with the dogs and kids in tow walking through the paths and trails in the surrounding parks. Tricia had a love for adventure and would be the first one to say lets go camping! Lets travel! Let’s go…! Her longing for adventure at every corner took her on many fun trips with family and friends. Tricia is preceded by her loving father, Rudolph John Kure who she took his passing very hard and never was able to overcome her grief.