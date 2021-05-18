Tyler Linduski
We are sad to announce that on May 13, 2021, at the age of 25, Tyler Jagger Linduski passed away.
Tyler had a unique ability to always see the best in people. Every interaction with him was sincere and made you feel like you were a dear friend. Tyler used this ability and had become a staple at the Birch Street Sunoco gas station, where he was employed for the past six years. He lit up the room when he entered and made everyone feel better with his silly faces and funny banter.
Tyler thoroughly enjoyed sports, playing baseball for many years. One of his lifelong goals was to attend each of the 30 MLB stadiums along with his mother and brothers. He also coached his younger brother Tanner’s basketball team and created highlight tapes for each of the players. This activity sparked a passion and he intended on creating a sports video production company. Tyler was a lifelong Packer fan and had attended many games with his family.
Most recently Tyler had developed a passion for crypto trading, tasting a variety of old fashion recipes, and playing golf. His brothers and father had purchased the Leader-Telegram golf club cards and would go golfing every weekend which was normally followed by a long evening of intense Monopoly. Tyler had just installed a hitch coupler on his Dodge Nitro and was looking forward to fishing the nearby waterways on his father’s new boat. He was a loyal son, brother, uncle and most importantly, friend.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roger Hams; grandmother, Barbara Hams; and grandfather, Donald Linduski. He will be missed by his mother, Toni (Hams) Marten & stepfather, Dean Marten; grandmother, Rose Linduski; father, Terry Linduski; brother, Trevor Linduski; brother, Tanner Linduski; step-brother, Mark Linduski; step-sister, Mindy (James) Wambach; step-sister, Ashly (Brandon) Wathke, step-brother, Nik Marten; uncle, Terry Hams; niece, Adalynn McCracken; nephew, Carter Wambach; nephew, Casey Wambach and niece, Ava Wambach. He left behind many more relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services will take place on Thursday May 20th at 6:00 PM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Public visitation for family and friends will begin at 4:00 PM and continue until the time of service.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.