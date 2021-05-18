Tyler Linduski

We are sad to announce that on May 13, 2021, at the age of 25, Tyler Jagger Linduski passed away.

Tyler had a unique ability to always see the best in people. Every interaction with him was sincere and made you feel like you were a dear friend. Tyler used this ability and had become a staple at the Birch Street Sunoco gas station, where he was employed for the past six years. He lit up the room when he entered and made everyone feel better with his silly faces and funny banter.

Tyler thoroughly enjoyed sports, playing baseball for many years. One of his lifelong goals was to attend each of the 30 MLB stadiums along with his mother and brothers. He also coached his younger brother Tanner’s basketball team and created highlight tapes for each of the players. This activity sparked a passion and he intended on creating a sports video production company. Tyler was a lifelong Packer fan and had attended many games with his family.