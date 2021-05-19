Van R. Dremmel

Van was born August 18, 1952 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Donald Ray and Corrine (Kern) Dremmel. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1970s and eventually worked for Silicon Graphics Inc, in Mountain View, California. He moved to Chippewa Falls in 1999 after SGI opened a new facility there. Surviving are his long-term partner, Linda Bowe, of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Amy (Roy) Kelsey of San Jose. Calif., and Nell (John) Blankfort of Bend, Oregon; brother, Mark (Sandy) of Dubuque, Iowa, and seven nieces and nephews.