Vera A. Anderson

  • 0
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Vera A. Anderson, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, November 26, 2021, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.

Vera was born August 26, 1930, in Ithaca, Neb., the daughter of Carl and Marie (Timm) Kastenschmidt.

On November 27, 1948, Vera married Harvey L. Anderson in St. Paul, Minn.

Vera is survived by three sons, Steve (Lindi) Anderson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Michael (Kathy) Anderson of Eden Prairie, Minn., and David (Chris) Anderson of Garrettsville, Ohio; one daughter, Kathy (Wayne) Griffin of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey on July 1, 2011; her parents; and two sisters, Erma Dill and Wilma Waller.

Private services were held.

Vera’s family would like to thank Dr. Schifeling, Dr. Dickson and the St Joseph’s Hospice staff for the loving care given to our mother.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

