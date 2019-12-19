Verlene M. Martinek, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Verlene was born March 8, 1931, in Bloomer, the daughter of John and Gertrude (Heidtke) Lauer.
On Oct. 21, 1950, Verlene married Donald Martinek at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a bus driver for 40 years with Chippewa Yellow Bus and Chippewa Trails. She was a member of Notre Dame Church, Eagle Point Woman’s Club and Catholic Women’s Club.
Verlene loved driving bus for the kids and sporting events. She was active at her church where she was a reader. She cherished her outings with the girls, square dancing, roller skating, and class reunions. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she always had a big heart, helping everyone out.
Verlene is survived by her husband, Don; four sons, John (Beth) Martinek of Chippewa Falls, Jeff (Shawn Dolan) Martinek of Eau Claire, Jordon Martinek of Jim Falls and Jerome (Melanie McManus) Martinek of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Julie (Bradley Hendrickson) Fenner of Elk Mound, Jerilyn (Michael) O’Brien of Florence, Montana and Jennifer Schultz (James Stanek) of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, John (Elaine) Lauer, Vernon (Darlene) Lauer and Donald (Peggy) Lauer all of Bloomer; three sisters, Clarice (Donald) Woodruff and Mildred Schweinler both of Chippewa Falls and Carol (Duane) Olson of Taylors Falls, Minn.; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Verlene was preceded in death by one daughter, Jocelyn in infancy; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.