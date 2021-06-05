Vernon John and Shirley Ann Meinen

They have been long time members and supporters of St Raphaels Catholic Church as well as Vernon in the Knights of Columbus. Shirley prided herself in providing a wonderful home for her husband and daughter while Vernon made his career as an Analytical Chemist, first at the Food and Drug Administration, then for three decades with the McLaughlin Gormley King Company. Over the years, they enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling annually to Arizona to escape the Minnesota winters, and Vernon was known for running the movie theater at St. Therese’s for many years. They also cherished their yearly trip to Gull Lake with their daughter Jenni. They will be missed by all who knew them. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at The Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Rd, New Hope. Visitation 5:00-7:oo PM, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Gearty-Delmore Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at church. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope. Livestream will be available within their obituary on the Gearty-Delmore website.