CHIPPEWA FALLS—Victor L. Kervina, 78, of Chippewa Falls, Village of Lake Hallie, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Victor was born December 17, 1942 in Superior, the son of Frank and Florence (Filiatrault) Kervina. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.

Victor worked at Presto for 10 years and W.S. Darley for 25 years where he was a machinist.

In 1967, Victor married Merlyn Erickson, after they divorced, he later married Charlene (Ciolkosz) Gassen on August 20, 1973 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. He was a member of the Tilden Lions Club, St. Peter’s Church for many years and recently St. Charles Church.

Victor enjoyed playing the guitar, being a 4-H leader, road trips to Superior and going to Florida. He loved fishing, boating and being a role model for a lot of children that needed a grandparent.