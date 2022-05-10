CHIPPEWA FALLS — Viola B. Kelly, 92, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Eau Claire.

She was born March 12, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Joseph F. and Helen (Zwiefelhofer) Tichey, Sr.

She attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from McDonell High School in 1949.

Viola was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Mason Shoe in the office.

Viola married Lee T. Kelly of Eagle Point on October 20, 1956, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, where they were lifelong members.

Viola adored spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were a huge part of her life. She enjoyed attending sporting events, music concerts and taking them to Irvine Park. Viola loved hosting family meals and picnics in the park.

She is survived by her husband, Lee; four sons: Paul (Mary) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Patrick (Michelle) of Hudson, Wisconsin, Timothy (Marcia) and Alan (Rebecca) both of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Karen (Terry) Morris of Athens, Wisconsin; one sister, Albina Bowe and one brother-in-law, Frank Fijalkiewicz, both of Chippewa Falls; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joseph Tichey Jr., and four sisters: Herena Burkett, Valeria Pederson, Helen Fijalkiewicz and Rosemarie Yakesh.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the church.

We wish to thank Heartland Hospice, the wonderful staff at Milestone Senior Living and Justina Bowe for her daily visits to Grandma. Viola will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Notre Dame Catholic Church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.