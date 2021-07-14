William A. “Bill” Gunderson, Jr., 91 years old, passed away on Monday, Jul 12, 2021, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls. He was born November 15, 1929, to William and Mabel (Peterson) Gunderson.

Bill lived and attended school in Chippewa Falls, graduating in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November of 1948. He served four years and was stationed aboard the USS Henrico APA-45, an attack transport ship involved in many operations during the Korean War.

When he returned home, he attended the vocational school in Eau Claire, earning a degree in accounting. He went to work for the A.G. Mason company for a year, and then was hired as Deputy County Clerk of Chippewa County. He later was appointed Chippewa County Auditor and continued working in that position for 32 years, retiring in 1990.

On September 17, 1955, he married Lois Kuss at Central Lutheran Church. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and good friends. They were married for 52 years when Lois passed away in 2008.

Bill was a proud scoutmaster of Troop 13 of Trinity United Methodist Church for 15 years. He was recognized for his years of outstanding service to youth of the community through idealism and citizenship in 1975.