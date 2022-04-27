William C. Wathke

CHIPPEWA FALLS — William “Bill” C. Wathke, 82, of Chippewa Falls joined his loving wife, Judi, in their heavenly home with his family by his side on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Bill was born August 29, 1939, in Brackett, Wisconsin, to Franklin and Irene (Goodremote) Wathke. He was the first born of 15 brothers and sisters.

Bill enlisted in the United States Army and served from November 1959 and was honorably discharged in November 1962. He was very proud to have served his country.

On May 25, 1961, he married the love of his life, Judith “Judi” Glomski, in Stillwater, Minnesota. Together, they created a beautiful life with three daughters that meant everything to them. Bill was a loving man who always put his family first. He loved watching his grandkids play hockey, baseball and softball. He was always their biggest fan. Bill enjoyed coffee in the morning at McDonalds with his buddies and had lifelong friends that also became a part of his family. He loved taking long rides on his beloved Yamaha VMAX motorcycle and was always in the fast lane. He enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, ATVing, stock car racing, football, boxing and hunting. Bill was a hardworking man, spending the majority of his employment working at Uniroyal until his retirement. He will be greatly missed by many and will continue to watch over us.

Bill is survived by his children: Jodene (Pete) Trochinski, Jamie Wathke, and Lori (Jonathan Kadlec) Wathke; grandchildren: Justin Wathke, Sarah Thomas, Lynsey and Landon Mueller; great-grandchildren: Sean and Ivy; and many other friends and relatives.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Franklin and Irene; his wife, Judith Wathke; brother, Steve Wathke; sister, Sally (Glenz) Rassbach; and his best friend, Clarence (Jack) Gunderson.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com