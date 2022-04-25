CHIPPEWA FALLS — William J. Meier, 82, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Bill was born January 25, 1940, in Cassville, Wisconsin, the son of John and Marie (Long) Meier.

On April 29, 1972, Bill married Donna Dirks at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa.

Bill was the owner of Coast to Coast Hardware store in Chippewa Falls and then worked at St. Charles School.

Bill was a member of Holy Ghost Church and the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974.

Bill enjoyed watching the Cubs and the Packers and did a lot for the church and KC’s including working at the church picnic, building the food stand, and was a head usher. He was also a volunteer fireman and was a member of Holy Name Society.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna; three sons: Travis, and Kevin (Karrie) Meier, both of Chippewa Falls and Jerod (significant other, Sarah Jochum) of Eau Claire; two daughters: Carla (Tom) Golden of Chippewa Falls and Sarah (Ryan) Waak of Menomonie; one brother, Joseph (Karen) Meier of Summerfield, Florida; two sisters: Henrietta McKichan of Stoughton, Wisconsin, and Constance Calem of Freeport, Illinois; and eight grandchildren: Gillian, Lillian, Jaiden, Jonah, Thomas, Otto, Lydia and Claira.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Meier; and one sister, Patricia Brekke.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, April 26, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday, April 26, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com