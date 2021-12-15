William Ronald Metza, age 87 passed away peacefully at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He was surrounded by the love of his family and caregivers after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.

William (Bill) was born on October 14, 1934 to Gladys Metza (Swan) and William Metza in Bloomer, Wisconsin. He graduated from Bloomer High School in 1952. After high school, he served in the Navy, where he was trained as an Aviation Electronics Technician. He often talked about fond memories of his time in the Navy and traveling the South Pacific, Alaska and Washington. He married the love of his life Helen Metza (Hanson) August 17, 1963. They spent the next 25 years residing in Fridley, Minnesota. Bill spent his entire career working for AT&T as an electronics technician. They had two children, Donna Flanagan (Michael) and Barry Metza. They were also blessed with two grandchildren, Rachel Taylor (Austin) and Daniel Flanagan.

Bill was fortunate to retire at the young age of 52 and moved to Jim Falls, Wisconsin on the Old Abe Flowage. Bill and Helen spent their time boating, fishing, biking the Old Abe Trail, cross country skiing, fixing up their “cabin” and putting a few quarters in the slot machines at Turtle Lake. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends around their campfire telling tales and laughing. Bill’s contagious giggle never failed to get everyone laughing. Many summers were spent in the mountains of Montana camping with family, fishing and horseback riding. His family was his pride and joy. He never missed a special moment with his kids or grandchildren. His favorite thing was talking to everyone about their lives, as he was truly interested in every detail. He is leaving a legacy of love for every life he touched.

Bill is survived by his wife Helen Metza, his daughter Donna (Michael) Flanagan, son Barry Metza, granddaughter Rachel Taylor (Austin), grandson Daniel Flanagan, his brother Dennis Metza, and many special nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents William and Gladys Metza and his brother Larry Metza.

A heartfelt thank you to Our House Memory Care and Interim Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort provided.

A celebration of life will take place at a date in the future when family can be present. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Bill to the PPA Research & Education Fund at Northwestern Medicine using this link.

