La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, June 20
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Mary Viner, 1927 Adams St., patio, $11,000.

Kathleen Leach, 4115 33rd St. S., solar panel, $7,741.

Steve Londre, 2307 State St., gazebo.

Ryan Champlin, 3314 27th St. S., patio, $13,485.

Property Logic LLC, 4314 Meadowlark Lane, patio, $10,000.

PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., new commercial building, $1,526,819.

R. Hamilton Enterprises LLC, 903 Moore St., alteration, $500.

Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1306 Charles St., alteration, $4,000.

JJAWC North LLC, 500 Front St. N., roof, $13,993.

Patricia L. Suhr Residual Trust, 2551 Barlow St., roof, $4,950.

Jeffrey Scheidt, 400 28th St. S., roof, $8,900.

Great River of La Crosse LLC, 1625 Rose St., sign, $3,000.

Justin Loehr, 1228 17th St. S., alteration, $3,800.

CouleeCap Inc., 529 Winnebago St., new single-family home, $240,000.

Terrance Stegen, 2503 17th St. S, pool, $100.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Charles Horton, 2305 Sandside Court, home improvement, $10,000.

Sam’s Club, 1211 Crossing Meadow Drive, commercial interior remodel, $661,874.

Outback Steakhouse, 311 Hampton Court, roof, $56,851.

