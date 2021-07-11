La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, July 11

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jennifer Hanson to Timothy Rupert, 1818 Charles St., $175,000.
Olson Opportunities LLC to Katelyn Ferring, 2231 Kane St., $142,500.
Kay and Thomas Evenson to Michael Nuttall, 426 Gillette St., $203,000.
Lawrence Vondollen to Andrea and James Peirce Jr., 316 20th St. S., $90,000.
Roxann Kirschbaum to Gavin Klingeman, 511 Charles St., $147,400.
Brett Flathers to Lydia Coulter, 2026 Kane St., $250,000.
Amy Kimmet-Humfeld to Joy Kast, 1602 30th St. S., $150,000.
Carley and Jacob Buisman to Bryan and Kathleen Holkup, 2135 30th St. S., $251,000.
Lawrence and Modupe Omole to David and Marie Bates, 5262 Brackenwood Court, $525,000.
Thomas Banasik and Gayle Johnson to Nicole Garbis, 2152 Redfield St., $151,250.
Mark Nordstrom to Aubryana and Kevin Sullivan, 2140 Denton St., $200,000.
Judith Bills and Frederick Hundt to Bratager Properties 5 LLC, 814 and 816 16th St. S., $250,001.
CMM2 Properties LLC to Caroline and Matthew Holsen, 336 24th St. S., $190,000.
Jay Hitchler to Riverland Investments LLC, 220 and 222 Copeland Ave., $85,000.
David and James Fransen to Esther Fransen, 1915 Farnam St.
Mark and Susan Jacobson to Leiah and Matthew Neary, 627 20th St. S., $157,000.
Constance Mumm to Cassandra and Edward Paloucek, 4018 Cliffside Drive, $368,000.
Mary Pickett to Cia Siab Inc., 1838 Sunset Lane, $150,000.
Delmar Fisher Estate to Erickson Oil Products Inc., 823 and 827 Fourth St. S.
Carla Jellison to Richard Marick Jr., 2206 14th St. S., $161,420.
Jean Monsoor to Jill and Matt Wenthe, 1922 Market St., $275,100.
Nathan and Tabitha Kemp to Caroline and Kelly, 4024 Cliffside Drive, $332,000.
Beta LLC and Agnes, Bradley, Erica and Thomas Neumeister to Joseph Zoellner, 924 and 926 26th St. S., $220,000.
Judith Onsrud to Onsrud Family Living Trust, 2625 Schubert Place.
Lisa Schoenfielder Trust to Katie Pettibone, 405 21st St. S., $185,000.
Eng Kwee Ng and Mee Yoke Tan to the City of La Crosse, 1024 Denton St., $93,600.
Jose Toscane to the City of La Crosse, 1125 Fourth St. S., $74,900.
Benjamin Heffel to Clarke Enterprises LLC, 616 St. James St., $80,000.
David and Katherine Bockrath to Ashlin and Austin Bowyer, 2116 Vine ST., $290,000.
Jean and Ronald Seitz to Jeanne Murray, 1208 22nd Drive S., $320,000.
Angeline Winchel to Jose Toscano, 1113 16th St. S., $136,000.
Annalise and Curtis Trnka to Emily Call, 2104 22nd St. S., $242,500.
Joyce and Thomas Faber to T&J Farnam St. LLC, 1303 26th St. S. and 2608 Farnam St.
Gale and Jeffrey Bagstad to Adamson Automotive 3 LLC, 3343 Mormon Coulee Road, $1,050,000.
Andrew Schlifer to Joshua Brown, 2905 and 2907 Scarlett Drive, $250,000.
Caroline and David Gregerson to Ariel Beaujot, 1226 Farnam St., $210,000.
Andrew and Geri Hengst to Andrew and Geri Henst Revocable Trust, 2630 13th Court.
Kelly and Matthew Ferroni to Joshua and Whitney Westbrook, 2415 Aspen Court, $625,000.
Leslie Boehlke to Shane Smith, 1602 Adams St., $180,000.
Carol and Marc Fortney to Joel and Kristin Hirschboeck, 1326 Cass St., $2,450,000.
Jeffrey, Phyllis and Richard Vonruden to Ryan Richard LLC, 1901 State Road, $225,000.
Danielle Arentz and Teodoro Suarez to Jonathan Laforce, 1636 Onalaska Ave., $208,525.
Debra and Michael Collins to Crazy Daves Auto Repair LLC, 1532 Rose St., $405,550.
Arvid and Betty Rumsey to Elissa Przywojski, 133 17th Place S., $256,000.
Janet and Jeffrey Butteris to Riverland Investments LLC, 1518, 1520 and 1522 Ferry St., $195,000.
Brian Vlasak to Connie Jewell, 917 Logan St.
Derek Olson to Deanna Cina, 1428 Adams St., $69,000.
Patricia Nuttall to Patricia Nuttall Revocable Trust, 714 Hillview Ave., 525 and 527 11th St. N., 228 20th St. N. and 2002 Vine St.
Holly Ordway to Erin and Jason Derr, 1024 13th St. S., $175,000.
Jay and Lora Anderson to Laquita Becker-Zarecki and Jeffrey Zarecki, 5605 Meir Court, $350,000.
Joseph and Karen Olson to Stephen Trussoni, 326 Avon St., $72,000.
Charles and Laurie Stoll to Elizabeth and Mark Morris, 1520 and 1522 State St., $365,000.
Anthony and Morgan Dwyer to Pa Houa Thao and Houa Yang, 2121 Jackson St., $195,000.
Ashley and Colby Seegmiller to Jennifer and Luke Olsen, 1219 Losey Blvd. S., $212,250.
Jacob Rybold to Lisa Lafleur, 3016 23rd St. S., $170,000.
Jacqueline and Justin Ceason to Chase Downing, 2214 Loomis St., $109,900.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Maigen and Mark Boberg to Elizabeth and William Borchert, 1186 Fraser Way and 1775 Pine Ridge Drive, $475,000.
Jack Yang Vang to Johnson Her and Linda Yang, 455 Court Road, $156,000.
Amy and Marty Lorentz to Joel and Samantha Stark, 2371 Cobblestone CV, $769,000.
Vijay and Kalpana Sabnis Trust to Amy and Marty Lorentz, 533 Stonebridge Ave., $320,000.
Daniel Ferries to Kristin Mull and Colin Stiemke, 917 Keith Place, $320,000.
ARHC HRONWI001 LLC to Midwest Investments 1 LLC, 2700 and 2814 Midwest Drive, $4,700,000.
Angela, Charles and Kathy Burnett to Higher House Properties LLC, 313 Eighth Ave. N., $112,000.
Jeffrey and Kelsey Ellis to Kathleen Frost, 1711 Hickory St., $286,500.
Goehner Investments LLC to Birdd Land Investments Inc., $1,295,000.
Doua Xiong and Teelong Yang to Song Chen and Yilanna Hu, 1444 East Ave. N., $351,000.
Nancy and Timothy Godden to Micah Anderson and Kaitlyn Komay, 214 and 216 Larch Ave., $250,000.
Victoria Meyer to Debra Kroll, 1626 Pine Ridge Drive, $275,000.
Kathy Markos to Elizabeth and Sean Martin, 318 Sixth Ave. N., $190,000.
BANGOR
B&B Land Development LLC II to Magnum Opus Investments LLC, $59,900.
HOLMEN
Margaret and Raymon Harris to Raymond and Margaret Harris Trust.
Austin Eisenmann and Kayla Schoeneck to Irmgard and John Lau, $250,000.
Tonia Wright to Christopher and Danielle Amundson, $340,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Whitney Gervelis, $384,500.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Ellen Kreger, $337,351.
Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Jason Kleinsasser, $47,900.
JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC.
Jason Kleinsasser to Chad Taylor, $391,025.
Buck 47 Ventures LLC to Leroy’s Custom Flooring LLC, $44,900.
Evenson & Co. Inc to Elaine and Larry Bodin, $391,538.
Joseph and Kelli Korneta to Andrew and Stephanie Pagano, $330,000.
ROCKLAND
Brittany Witte to Karl Treu and Brittany Witte, $107,500.
WEST SALEM
Hannah Pasch-Vanderhorst and Jarod Vanderhorst to Amber and Don Frelitz, 121 Harmony St., $252,000.
Kathleen and Randall Stello to Leigh and Melissa Hurtz, $190,000.
Colette and Jason Schockman to Brandon Friell and Cindy Leuck, $260,000.
Jennifer and Kent Flock to Patrick Keller, $244,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Patricia and Robert Manke to Robert and Patricia Manke Irrevocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Whitney Faucher to Alexander and Whitney Faucher.
Tinman LLC to Mark and Tammy Vehrenkamp.
Kathleen Nichols and Jane Schwabenbauer to Lyndsay and Nicholas Roach, $174,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Paul Sobkowiak to Jane Brockway and Paul Sobkowiak, $34,300.
James and Betty Kroener Family Trust to Dale Young, $10,000.
Louise Schlintz Revocable Trust to Charity Arias, $114,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Douglas and Julie Czaplewski to Mark and Rhonda Porter, $339,000.
Andrew Barnhardt to Andrew and Kayla Barnhardt.
Elizabertha Gastelum Estate to Julie and Michael Brudos, $367,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
James and Kaitlyn Melson to Jordan and Shay Benedict, $375,000.
Patricia Manke to Robert and Patricia Manke Irrevocable Living Trust.
Marvin Gardens Development LLC to Jenna Robert Beardslee, $450,000.
Gary Pralle to Gran Properties LLC, $180,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Steven Pientok to Steven Pientok and Janet Verthein.
Cordell and Marlene Adamson Trust to Janelle and Philip Punzel, $330,000.
Peggy Roberts to Penny Hanson, Angela Jones and Peggy Roberts, $79,100.
Gene and Judith Lafond to Gene and Judith Lafond, $670,400.
Karleen Young to Kegebein Family Trust, $321,000.
Karla and Donald Warnke to Karla and Donald Warnke.
Elizabeth and Joshua Johnston to Dustin and Kimberly Nimtz, $661,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Christopher and Kara Schuster Bankrupt Estate to Joseph Bakken and Kory Stuempges, $45,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Irmgard and John Lau to Hannah Pasch-Vanderhorst and Jarod Vanderhorst, $300,000.
Ellen Kreger to Allan and Joni Mirehouse, $270,000.
Barbara and Michael Wettstein to Jennifer and Ryan Peickert, $385,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Abigail Peschges and Nicholas Stone, $90,000.
Rita Reinhart and David Wagner to Scott and Stephanie Napiecek, $682,375.
Vaalers Investment Properties LLC to Jared Burt and Molly Schams, $49,900.
Marcia Camden to Eric and Jessica Moilien, $69,400.
Scott and Stephanie Napiecek to Brittanie Hundt-Williamson and Martin Williamson, $422,500.
Tammy and Earl Clark III to John and Karissa Wunsch, $400,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Julie and Michael Brudos to Douglas and Julie Czaplewski, $352,000.
Roger and Sharon Imes to Adam and Chantel Turk, $385,000.
Keith and Sally Martin Trust to Jason Kneifl, $300,000.
Michael Fuchs and Pamela Gehrig to Cecelia and James Carse, $190,000.
Ernest and Shirley Eggett Trust to Destiny Shore and Matthew Wieser, $135,000.
Sheila Jennings to Christina Barnett and Brandon Ghioto, $457,000.
Marjorie and William Becker to Melinda and Timothy Matthews, $268,000.
D&G Servais Joint Revocable Trust to Joseph Pfeiffer, $105,000.
Robert Skemp Trust to Barbara and Donna Miller Trust, $2,500.
Jed and Kelly Olson to Holly Timm, $430,000.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Adeline Clements to La Crosse County.