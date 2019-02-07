Today’s Birthday (02/07/19). Participate with a powerful team this year. Strengthen support structures. Expect the unexpected at your house. Summer energizes and invigorates you before a peaceful pause to review plans. Purposeful inspiration this winter illuminates healthy changes. Contribute for a shared passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — It’s a good time to learn a new game. Make profitable plans. Consider long-term savings and compound interest. Align talk into action with thoughtful coordination.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Friends help you make an important connection. Community participation amplifies your energy. Coordinate who will do what, and get into action for a shared cause.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional vision seems within reach. It’s time to back up talk with action. Team coordination prepares a well-oiled push. Friends and family can help.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Embark on a trip or exploration. Check reservations and go. Travel with someone whose company you enjoy. Expand your horizons. Seize the day.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study growth strategies for your shared money. How can you generate rising value? Discuss it with your partner. Determine your best options, and take action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep an open mind and heart. A collaborative opportunity is worth pursuing. Keep long-term goals in mind. Strengthen your partnership with active participation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dive into physical action with gusto. Practice your routines to grow stronger. Slow down to go over the new stuff, until you’re comfortable with the tempo.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Talk is cheap; back up your promises with clear action. Impress someone you care about by providing excellence. Get creative.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Energize a domestic project. Long-term improvements are easier than you thought. Get family on board for a positive change. A little elbow grease makes big impact.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever with words and communication. Prepare your message, and set it up to reach a wide audience. Write, edit and publish.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Full speed ahead with a profitable venture. Your past work speaks well for you. Use the right equipment for the job. Prioritize long-lasting quality.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Good news comes from far away. A brilliant discovery or headline changes your options. Take bold steps to realize a personal dream. Push ahead.
Celebrity birthdays: Author Gay Talese is 87. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 84. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 60. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 59. Actor James Spader is 59. Country singer Garth Brooks is 57. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 57. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 57. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 54. Actor Jason Gedrick is 52. Actress Essence Atkins is 47. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 44. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 41. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 41. Actress Tina Majorino is 34. Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 34. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 30.
Thought for today: “No one is useless in this world... who lightens the burden of it for any one else.” — From “Our Mutual Friend” by Charles Dickens (born this date in 1812, died in 1870).
