The Chippewa Valley Corvette Club held its monthly July meeting out at Irvine Park Tuesday, July 10. Members and their 20 corvettes were in attendance. The club meets at the park in the Roger Meier Pavaillion June through September for its monthly meetings. Every second Tuesday of the month the group meets.
A drive through the park
Feature photos from your group’s event, meeting, activity or special occasion on the Chippewa Herald’s community page. Email photos and a brief description to life@chippewa.com. Call 715-738-1610 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.