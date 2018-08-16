July 26: Alissa and Dakota Hladilek, Cadott. Daughter, Sophie Jane Hladilek.
July 28: Justin and Darsel Shavlik, Chippewa Falls. Son, Calvin James Shavlik.
July 31: Andy and Erica Pfankuch, Chippewa Falls. Daughter, Lucille Jean Pfankuch.
August 2: Chelsea Topping and Tylor Seidlitz, Jim Falls. Daughter, Oakley Rae Seidlitz.
August 4: Dean and Melissa Lew, Stanley. Daughter, Bailey Michelle Lew.
August 8: Troy and Jennifer Mittelstadt, Chippewa Falls. Daughter, Paisleigh Julian Mittelstadt.
August 11: Britney Girard, Chippewa Falls. Daughter, Amelia Rose Girard.
