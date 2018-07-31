Subscribe for 17¢ / day

July 21, 2018

Mario and Krista Capozzi, Cadott: Mason Vincent Capozzi, male.

July 22, 2018

Kayla Kolstad and Bronson Anderson, Bloomer: Liam Roger Anderson, male.

July 26, 2018

Christopher and Katie Lancette, Chippewa Falls: Tucker Timothy Lancette, male.

July 29, 2018

Kenton and Trish Olsvig, Chippewa Falls: Lawson Robert Olsvig, male.

