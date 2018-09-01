August 18: Sara Siddons and James Hupfer, Cadott. Son, Elliot Orion Hupfer.
Aug. 20: Allison and Bryan Vogels, Chippewa Falls. Daughter, Brystal Mae Vogels.
Aug. 26: Cody and Makayla Roshell, Cadott. Daughter, Harper Mae Roshell.
August 18: Sara Siddons and James Hupfer, Cadott. Son, Elliot Orion Hupfer.
Aug. 20: Allison and Bryan Vogels, Chippewa Falls. Daughter, Brystal Mae Vogels.
Aug. 26: Cody and Makayla Roshell, Cadott. Daughter, Harper Mae Roshell.
The Herald runs birth announcements from area hospitals on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.