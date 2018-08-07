April 5, 2018
Bill and Caitlin McElroy, Chippewa Falls: Lincoln Samuel McElroy, male. Grandparents are Patty and Tom McElroy, Greg and Heather Hinke and Jill and Dave Romans
June 23, 2018
Annie and Ethan Weeks, Glenwood City: Rylee Patricia Weeks, female. Grandparents are Patty and Tom McElroy and Mary Patt and Kevin Weeks.
Aug. 2, 2018
Jessica Abbott and Jason Smith, Stanley: Stella Marie Smith, female.
