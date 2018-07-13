Subscribe for 17¢ / day

June 30, 2018

Dakota Zivcic and Paige Greene, Chippewa Falls: Cayda Annette Zivcic, female.

July 1, 2018

Cole and Amanda Gudis, Cornell: Grayson Cole Gudis, male.

July 5, 2018

Michelle Strasburg and Travis Bogumill, Chippewa Falls: Ryker Edward Bagumill, male.

July 6, 2018

Derek and Julie Stuttgen, Boyd: Hailey Corrine Stuttgen, female.

July 7, 2018

James and Sundi Powell, Chippewa Falls: James Edward Powell III, male.

