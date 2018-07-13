June 30, 2018
Dakota Zivcic and Paige Greene, Chippewa Falls: Cayda Annette Zivcic, female.
July 1, 2018
Cole and Amanda Gudis, Cornell: Grayson Cole Gudis, male.
July 5, 2018
Michelle Strasburg and Travis Bogumill, Chippewa Falls: Ryker Edward Bagumill, male.
July 6, 2018
Derek and Julie Stuttgen, Boyd: Hailey Corrine Stuttgen, female.
July 7, 2018
James and Sundi Powell, Chippewa Falls: James Edward Powell III, male.
