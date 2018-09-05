A series of Chippewa Falls garage sales will begin Thursday and end Saturday. At least 23 garage sales are signed up to participate, and registration proceeds will go to the Chippewa Falls School District, said organizer Sarah Starck of Woods & Water Realty. Shoppers can purchase a booklet with a map of all participating garage sales at Gordy’s Market in downtown Chippewa Falls, 212 Bay St. A series of garage sales will also be held May 2-4, 2019, Starck said.
