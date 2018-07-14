Chippewa Falls has a fair history

With the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in full swing in Chippewa Falls this weekend, learn more about the history of Chippewa Falls’ fairs from these two Herald articles.
A Fair For Farmers
That is what Robert Clark is trying to make the Great Northern State Fair
The Chippewa Herald — March 27, 1904. Robert B. Clark, Secretary of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has begun already to lay plans to make the fair of 1904 a record breaker. He is appealing to the farmers. This is what the state pays out the money for, is to keep the fairs up and encourage farmers and stock raisers to enter the lists and compete for premiums.
Any secretary or other fair official that gets the farmers interested, has won a good share of the battle in getting a big start for a successful fair. With a good display of the products of the farm, and a nice lot of stock, the fair is almost an assured success.
Pay good premiums and make an extra effort to get the farmers to save the best for the fair. That is the way to make it a winner.
When everything is given to the men that own the fast stock and the agricultural and other interests are neglected, the fairs will soon fizzle out.
To Have Record List of Exhibits at Fair in September
Chippewa Herald — Aug. 8, 1923. Excerpt. To make room for the new cattle barn, which is to be erected in time to accommodate the large increase in the number of cattle entered, two of the old barns have been moved to the north end of “livestock row.” The new barn will be an exact duplicate of that one erected last year and will be 60 by 144 feet in size. The exhibits of livestock this year will not only be larger than at any previous fair, but will be larger and of finer quality, making the finest display of stock ever gathered together in Wisconsin, for Chippewa Falls is to get the pick of the exhibits of both the Wisconsin and Minnesota State Fairs.
