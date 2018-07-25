Each year, Wisconsin fourth grade students study Wisconsin history as part of their curriculum. To encourage and promote an interest in local history, the Chippewa Area History Center sponsored an essay contest for fourth grade students throughout Chippewa County this year.
Students were asked to write a short essay about who their local town was named after. At St. Peter School of Tilden, Wisconsin, Clare Bohl won $55 for her first place essay, and Aaron Weimert and Noah Ackmann each won $30. All prizes were donated by the Hogseth Family Youth Fund, established at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.
See Clare’s essay below.
Tilden by Clare Bohl
My community’s name is Tilden. The township of Tilden was established in 1882. In the 1890’s, the village of Tilden was established. It included a general store, a saloon, a creamery, a blacksmith shop, a church which was built in 1859, and a school which was built a year or two later. Tilden got its name form Samuel J. Tilden. He was a Democrat running for president. He won the popular vote, but lost the presidential election by one electoral vote.
Tilden was founded by two Bohemians, John and Jacob Loew. They were on their way to America when they ran into a storm and made a vow that if they arrived safely, the would build a chapel in thanksgiving. Two other families, Henneman and Sibold, founded Tilden too. Other immigrants from Bohemia, Ireland, Italy and German states also founded Tilden. The center of Tilden is Saint Peter’s Catholic Church. This is the third church since 1859.
I think it is important to learn about our Chippewa County’s history because it is interesting and we can learn from our mistakes. If we learn about Tilden, we can know our town’s story. We can share it with other people. I think it is important to preserve our Chippewa County’s history because we should be able to tell our children about our town’s story, and they should be able to tell their children. We can’t do this unless we preserve our history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.