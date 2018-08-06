The following Chippewa County 4-H members received Awards of Excellence for Junior Fair projects, exhibited at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this past year. The awards are given to a few select awardees who are “outstanding representatives of 4-H Youth Work,” said UW-Extension — Chippewa County’s 4-H Program Coordinator Heidi Vanderloop.
B- 6 Non-Animal Horse
Joseph Muszynski, Sunny Valley
B-7 Poultry
Megan Cornell (5), Stanley-Boyd FFA
Lillian Crosby (3), Jim Town Jumpers
Brady Junker (3), Stanley-Boyd FFA
Syleen Seichter, Borderline Rebels
Storm Tiry (4), Sunny Valley
Alexander Williams, Borderline Rebels
B-8 Rabbits
Lydia Brekken, Mile Corner
Teryn Close, Otter Creek Ramblers
Kaitlyn Liszewski, Edson Hilltop
Natalie Liszewski, Edson Hilltop
Santanna Longdo (4), Howard-Wheaton
Cheyennah Millermon (3), Howard-Wheaton
Savana Millermon, Howard-Wheaton
Chloe Prince, Sunnyside
Blake Sikora (3), Howard-Wheaton
Jeffrey Sikora, Howard-Wheaton
Jessica Sikora (4), Otter Creek Ramblers
Jadyn Zwiefelhofer, Sunnyside
B-9 Dog
Larissa Kaz, Jim Town Jumpers
Natalie Steiger, Wissota Raptors
B-10A Small Animals
Autumn Anderson, HayCreek Ramblers
Emily Honaker, HayCreek Ramblers
B-10B-D Animal and Vet Science
Gabriel Loew, Howard-Wheaton
Lane Porter, Otter Creek Ramblers
Jessica Sikora, Otter Creek Ramblers
B-15 Flowers & Houseplants
Olivia Bourget, Edson Hilltop
Trevor Christoph, Unspecified Club
Deegan McInnis, Howard-Wheaton
B-18 Cultural Arts
Autumn Anderson, HayCreek Ramblers
Caleb Gotham, Duncan Creek
Wyatt Gotham Duncan Creek
Ally Lehmann, Wissota Raptors
Kaden Matott, Sigel Sod Busters
Cheyennah Millermon, Howard-Wheaton
Josie Radtke, Edson Hilltop
Drama Performance, Otter Creek Ramblers
Gianna Sedlacek, Otter Creek Ramblers
Jessica Sikora, Otter Creek Ramblers
Sarah Steiger, Wissota Raptors
Sierra Thompson, Borderline Rebels
B-25A Food & Nutrition
Cali Goulet, Sunnyside
Emily Honaker, HayCreek Ramblers
Natalie Honaker, HayCreek Ramblers
Paige Oemig, Edson Hilltop
Jessica Sikora, Otter Creek Ramblers
Samantha Wirtz, Wissota Raptors
B-25F Food Preservation
Larissa Fossum, Duncan Creek
B-25G Foods Revue
Airiana Bremness, Jim Town Jumpers
Logan Lubs, Wissota Raptors
Jamie Lyons, Mile Corner
Jaryn Schesel, Edson Hilltop
B-26A Clothing
Autumn Anderson, HayCreek Ramblers
B-26B Clothing Revue
Autumn Anderson, HayCreek Ramblers
Ally Lehmann, Wissota Raptors
Jessica Topper, Howard-Wheaton
B-27 Knitting & Crocheting
Olivia Heidtke, Mile Corner
B-28 Home Furnishings
Lauren Buescher, Sunny Valley
B-29 Family Living
Jessica Sikora, Otter Creek Ramblers
B-34 Health, Safety, Social & Political Sciences
Jack Porter, Otter Creek Ramblers
B-33 Youth Leadership
Emily Ausman, Sunny Valley
Alltrista Award
Larissa Fossum, Duncan Creek
