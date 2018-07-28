Fairies and gardens go hand-in-hand. In fact, fairies are extremely attracted to colorful flowers and those with sweet fragrances. On the practical side of things, they need places to hide in incase of danger or a comfy place to take a nap. Given this great attraction it only makes sense that creating whimsical, miniature fairy gardens would be the latest rage for gardeners. There are many different kinds of fairy gardens to suit anyone’s taste. They are easy, creative, and fun for children and the young at heart.
First, it is helpful to gather up some basic supplies that will be helpful in creating a lovely, miniature garden for fairy friends. A trowel is handy for digging in the soil, removing weeds, and back-filling soil. A butter knife is great for digging small holes for all the tiny landscaping plants. Then there is potting soil. Any brand that is preferred will work just fine. Watering cans will need to be small and gentle-pouring too. Gardening gloves can be useful for keeping hands clean and protecting against anything prickly. Plants and accessories will need to be chosen.
When choosing plants for a fairy garden there are a few things to keep in mind. It is fine to use plants that are artificial, real, or a combination of both. There are no rules regarding this. Just apply the imagination. Choose plants that will not overgrow the area they are in. Some plants can thrive being in a stunted state and others cannot. It is important to research this before purchasing any plants. Choose those plants that are in season. Choose plants that are suitable to the climate and for the location the fairy garden will be left in. For example, if the garden is going to be in a sunny location then choose plants the enjoy sun and a drier environment. If planting in a shadier location then choose plants that enjoy a damp and darker environment.
Now just having small plants doesn’t exactly make a fairy garden and fairy garden. There need to be accessories. Fairies want beautiful, cozy comfort to play and lounge around in. A fairy garden accessory can be anything imaginable. Things like sea shells, miniature vases, little ornaments, plastic flowers, animal figurines, tiny baskets, doll furniture, dishes, and of course, fairy statues make great gardening décor. These items can be found at thrift sales, second-hand stores, gardening centers, and even pet stores. Yes, the aquarium fixtures work great in fairy gardens too. Tiny bridges, logs, treasure chests, and brightly colored rocks are perfect accents to any garden.
Making it all work could be complicated like figuring out ratios and scale, but let’s keep it simple. Be creative and use the imagination. No formal plan is necessary, but if making a plan is part of the creative process by all means make one. It may be helpful to have an overall theme in mind to guide plant and accessory purchases. In the end use what is liked the most and feel free to experiment. Fairy gardens can evolve into whatever is wanted -by the fairies.
Fairy garden maintenance is not complicated or a lot of work. They are small after all. Make sure to provide the correct environment for the plants. Water when necessary. Pull weeds early on so they don’t overtake the tiny plants. Finally, cover or bring in when there is a chance of frost.
Fairy gardens are an easy and fun way to express a gardener’s creativity. With the correct tools and a little creativity, they can be long-lasting fun for everyone. Happy Gardening!
