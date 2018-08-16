The Barron County Historical Society would like to invite you to an “Old Fashioned County Fair” Saturday and Sunday Aug. 18-19 at the Pioneer Village near Cameron. Visitors can immerse themselves in old fashioned games and fun. Carnival Games for 5¢, contests of skill and juggling are just a sample of what visitors can expect. They can also watch Rope Tricks and play 50/50 Bingo. Visitors can cheer on a team during Sunday’s Vintage Baseball games, when baseball is played in the style of the 19th century. A variety of things are encouraged, including artwork, garden crops, canned goods, sewing, fancy work, woodworking, photography, pie or baked goods, and flowers. Other events include a Grilled Chicken Dinner and Pie and Ice Cream Social. The fun goes from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. both days and the Pioneer Kitchen will be open. Check our website for more details at www.pioneervillagemuseum.org.
The second annual Charcoal Chicken and Sweet Corn Dinner will be held Sunday, Aug. 19, 11:15 a.m.—2:30 p.m. at the English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls. $9 for ½ chicken, $11 for ½ chicken and $3 per hot dog.
An event for people living with dementia and their family members, Bridging Memories, will be held Thursday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.—2:30 p.m. A free and fun day, rain or shine, including pontoon rides, nature walks, free lunch and activities for all ages. Featuring keynote speaker Jim Adams, author of “Other Me’s.” Registration required—call the ADRC at 715-726-7777. To be held at Kamp Kenwood, 19161 79th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Donations are needed for HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s coat and blanket drive in Eau Claire Sept. 1—30. To respond to this chilling reality, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, King’s Closet and Redeeming Grace Church are partnering to collect winter coats and blankets September 1—30. All donations must be clean and in wearable condition. The drop-off sites at Sacred Heart Hospital (900 West Clairemont Ave.) are inside the hospital’s main entrance near the information desk, and at the north colleague entrance. The King’s Closet (310 S. Barstow St.) will also accept donated items on Thursdays only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items will be distributed to those in need on Saturday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Redeeming Grace Church (312 South Barstow St.). Items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Items needed this year include:
Great need for children and infant size coats, hats, mittens, scarves and boots
Great need for adult coats, sizes XL, XXL and XXXL
Winter coats and snowsuits
Adult size hats, mittens, scarves and boots
Blankets for infants, children, youth and adults
Mayo Clinic Health System will offer a free six-week workshop in Bloomer on chronic conditions—such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis or another long term health problem. Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshops will begin Sept. 12 and continue through Oct. 17, every Wednesday 5:30—8 p.m. Workshops will be held in the lower level conference room, Mayo Clinic Health System, 1501 Thompson St. Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org, or call 1-866-375-7464 (toll-free) to register by Sept. 5.
The Wisconsin Master Gardener Association will hold their Annual Conference on September 21 and 22 at the Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire. The Annual Conference will feature tours of local farms, orchards and garden centers and speakers with an interest in growing practices in Western Wisconsin. Hosting this year’s conference are Master Gardener Volunteers from Barron, Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties and the St Croix Valley association. You may register for the whole weekend or just part of the conference so registration prices range from $45 for a tour to $170 for the full weekend. Please visit our website, wimgaconferences.com for more information on the conference and registration or call the Eau Claire UW-Extension Office, 715-839-4712, for more information.
