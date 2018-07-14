OneFest, a new Chippewa Falls Christian music festival, was awarded $500 through Thrivent Financial’s South Wisconsin Member Network first Live Generously WI campaign, a charitable initiative in which six participating southern Wisconsin Thrivent Choice organizations competed for up to $5,000 in charitable funding. The Thrivent Financial South Wisconsin Member Network, participating Thrivent Choice organizations, and community members were encouraged to vote daily from June 25-29 for the organization of their choice. Each organization was awarded a prize donation based how many total votes they received. The winners were announced and awarded prizes on Tuesday, July 10 at an official check presentation ceremony. Visit www.livegenerouslywi.com to see how each organization plans to make an impact in their community with these charitable donations.
WESTconsin Credit Union offices collected monetary donations and non-perishable items for those less fortunate from June 4-16, collecting $3164 and 526 pounds of non-perishable items. Monetary donations increased over $916. All proceeds were delivered by the credit union to local food pantries and food banks for distribution. WESTconsin extends its gratitude to credit union members and employees for supporting families in need.
