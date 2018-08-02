Jill Herriges, of Chippewa Falls, has accepted the position of executive director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, replacing outgoing reitring director Melinda Haun. Herriges will begin her new role on Wednesday, Aug. 22. Herriges currently serves as the director of the Chippewa County Area Mentor Program, which offers structured, school-based mentoring. She has also served as the community relations/marketing director for Northwestern Bank and as the programs director at Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. She has also served as the program services director and executive director of two Wisconsin Big Brothers Big Sisters programs. Haun has been serving as executive director of the foundation since 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.