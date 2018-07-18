Cornell – The RCU Foundation gifted $34,000 to the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes for repair projects at Camp Nawakwa. The camp helps provide safe, affordable and inspiring outdoor experiences for girls all year long. Approximately 8,200 Girl Scout members from seven Wisconsin counties use Camp Nawakwa facilities, in addition to many troops that travel from other parts of the state. The RCU Foundation was established in 2012 to support organizations and initiatives in communities where Royal Credit Union operates in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.
